Boston

4 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into home in Dorchester

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday, according to police.

The bus crashed into a house at the corner of Claridge Terrace and Wentworth Street around 4:40 p.m., according to police.

Officials said four people on the bus- two adults and two children - were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

