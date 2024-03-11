President Biden to give speech, attend campaign event in NH on Monday

President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in New Hampshire, on Monday, according to the White House.

The White House said the president will deliver remarks on lowering costs for American families and then participate in a campaign event afterward.

The president is scheduled to fly in to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport around 1:45 p.m. He is scheduled to give a speech around 3 p.m. at the Granite State YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown. No details on his campaign event have been released.

Biden hasn't been to New Hampshire since April of 2022. He did not campaign in the state ahead of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary and did not appear on the ballot. Biden and the Democratic National Committee moved South Carolina higher up in the Democratic nominating process, ignoring New Hampshire and threatening not to count its delegates.

But a robust write-in effort and solid turnout for Biden helped him win anyway.