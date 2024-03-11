Police back searching for explosives in Charles River at Needham

Police were back at the spot in the Charles River in Needham, Massachusetts, where two old explosives were previously found for a new, precautionary sweep Monday.

A large police presence was seen by the Kendrick Street bridge, and Needham police asked the public to avoid the area, though they noted there was no risk to the public.

"If an ordnance is located, we will work in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad to determine appropriate disposal of the item in the safest manner possible," the agency said in a Facebook post alerting the community of the sweep of the river.

It wasn't immediately clear if any ordnance was found Monday.

The previous unexploded devices were found by magnet fishers, who throw powerful magnets in waterways and reel them in, hoping to drag out metal objects.

For the second time in less than a week, a magnet fisher pulled ordnance out of the Charles River — this time, a bazooka round.

Josh Parker pulled up a hollow bazooka round at the Kendrick Street bridge on Wednesday, days after his friend, Sean Martell, pulled up a live mortar in the same area.

On both occasions, Needham police shared alerts with residents about possibly hearing the ordnance be exploded in a controlled detonation in town.