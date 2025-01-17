Six students, one adult injured in 3-vehicle crash involving school bus in Waltham

Six students and one adult were injured in a a 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:24 a.m., according to authorities.

Aerial video showed a yellow Eastern Bus Co. school bus alongside a white REM Services van, which appeared to have rolled over and was on its side, with the front windshield smashed. A minivan was also involved in the crash but sustained only minor damage.

Including the driver, there were 35 people on the school bus from the Waltham's Dual Language School. Authorities said six students suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

REM Services, which provides transportation to the elderly and mobility impaired in Greater Boston, confirmed that their van was the one involved in the crash. They said the driver was the only person on board the van, and he was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are believed to be minor.