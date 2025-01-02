Seaport District restaurant closes after just over a year in business

Boston Restaurant Talk

A seafood restaurant and market on the Boston waterfront have both closed after being in business for a bit more than a year.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via an Instagram reel from the business) along with a Boston Globe article, Hook + Line and H & L Market are no longer in business with the reel stating that both shut down on January 1 while owner Thomas Schlesinger-Guidelli says in the reel that "I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support, generosity, and loyalty to our restaurant + market." Hook + Line and H & L Market first opened in the fall of 2023, joining Schlesinger-Guidelli's other restaurant Alcove which remains open in the North Station/West End area of Boston.

The address for the now-closed Hook + Line/H & L Market was 10 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210.

