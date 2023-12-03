Search in Fairhaven for man who attempted to get into home, fled police

A search is ongoing for a man who allegedly tried to get into a home in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, before fleeing from police on Saturday night.

Fairhaven police say they were called to a James Street residence around 6 p.m. by the homeowner who reported an unknown person was approaching their house.

The homeowner quickly notified police because surveillance video had captured an unidentified individual attempting to gain entry into their house five days prior.

As officers approached the scene on Saturday, the person ran away and managed to avoid being captured, police said.

About an hour later, officers saw a man who was walking in the same vicinity as the residence get picked up by a car, which then drove a short distance before the two occupants switched seats.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled from the area. It was located a short time later on Francis Street, just south of Bridge Street.

The operator, later identified as Bryce Williams-Devlin, fled on foot and has not yet been located. Police say the 23-year-old is known to them, and his last known address is 1049 Pleasant St. in New Bedford.

Anyone with information on Williams-Devlin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421.

Charges against William-Devlin are still pending, police said, and the case remains under investigation.