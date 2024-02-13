Search underway for child sex abuse suspect who failed to show up for his trial

A manhunt is underway for a man facing child sexual abuse charges after he failed to show up for the start of his trial in Fall River Superior Court on Monday, authorities said Tuesday.

Fall River resident Scott Fontaine, 48, was ordered to appear in court Monday for the start of his trial but never showed up, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Fontaine has been indicted on charges including indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, pose/exhibit a child in nude and possessing child pornography.

Fontaine has been out on a $10,000 cash bail. An arrest warrant has been issued, and state and local police have been actively searching for him in the last 24 hours.

Anyone with information on Fontaine's whereabouts is asked to call Fall River Police at 508-676-8511. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 508-672-TIPS (8477) or use the anonymous text-a-tip program by texting the word “Bristol” to the phone number CRIMES (274637).

