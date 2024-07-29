Massachusetts

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff campaigning for Kamala Harris in New England this week

He is scheduled to be in Massachusetts on Monday and Tuesday, and in New Hampshire and Maine on Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Doug Emhoff
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is scheduled to campaign for his wife, Kamala Harris, in New England this week.

Emhoff will be in Massachusetts on Monday and Tuesday, and in New Hampshire and Maine on Wednesday stumping for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Emhoff is scheduled to travel to Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard on Monday to deliver remarks at a pair of campaign events.

On Tuesday, he will be in Nantucket for another campaign event. And on Wednesday, he will travel to Manchester, New Hampshire, and Yarmouth, Maine, for campaign events. He was just in Maine last week to meet with local Democratic leaders and supporters and attend a fundraiser.


