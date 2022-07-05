Second Suspect Arrested in Fatal Worcester Shooting, Police Say

A second juvenile suspect was arrested and a third was identified in connection with a fatal shooting of a teenage boy last week in Worcester, Massachusetts.

A 17-year-old boy died after being shot on Millbury Street in Worcester on June 29. One juvenile suspect was arrested at the time, police said.

In an update Monday, Worcester police said an additional juvenile suspect was taken into custody and a third was identified in a post on their Facebook page.

The 17-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Millbury and Lafayette streets shortly after 6 p.m. on June 29, Worcester police said. He was rushed to the hospital but his death was announced Friday morning.

Neither the victim nor the suspects have been publicly identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651, by texting 274637 (TIPWPD) or on worcesterma.gov/police.