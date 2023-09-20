Northeastern University

See how this Boston university will help to prepare for future disease outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control is granting $17.5 million to Northeastern for outbreak preparation

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's always a risk for another pandemic.

But a local university is getting funding to be on the cutting edge, and to catch any potential future outbreaks as early as possible.

Northeastern University is launching "Epistorm," or the Center for Advanced Epidemic Analysis and Predictive Modeling Technology. The university will get $17.5 million from the CDC to help them detect and prepare for potential outbreaks.

The center will lead a group of 10 research institutions, healthcare systems and private companies.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Researchers will use wastewater surveillance, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help make more informed decisions about future outbreaks of diseases.

The goal is to be able to help doctors and hospitals one or two weeks in advance, so medical centers can make room for more emergency or ICU beds. All of this should hopefully help to contain pathogens before they spread out of control.

Northeastern is one of five national innovation centers set up by the CDC as part of a new outbreak response network.

More Boston news

pets 16 hours ago

Police search for person responsible for emaciated dog found near Dorchester park

Boston Sep 19

‘The first chapter of a new Boston sports story': Details about new women's soccer team unveiled

This article tagged under:

Northeastern UniversityPandemics
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us