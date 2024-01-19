Sen. Markey joining the push to keep Roxbury Walgreens open

The backlash against the upcoming closure of a Walgreens in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is now escalating.

This would be the fourth Walgreens closure in a Boston neighborhood with a predominantly Black or Latino population.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey is now joining the fight. He's holding a press conference with other elected officials and community leaders at noon Friday in front of the Walgreens on Warren Street, which is set to close by the end of the month.

It's unclear what effect this will have on the pharmacy's decision, but it signals growing pressure to keep it open given how much people in Roxbury depend on it.

If it ends up shutting down by Jan. 31, it will follow the closure of the locations in Mattapan, Hyde Park and lower Roxbury in late 2022. This is especially difficult for the customers who don't have the means to drive to another Walgreens for their prescriptions.

The nearest one is about a mile away.

Community activists protested the announcement last week and sent a letter to Walgreens urging the drug store to reconsider.

Markey and other community leaders said these moves are creating healthcare deserts in Black and Latino neighborhoods in Boston.

Walgreens explained its decision, saying in part, "When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers."

And it's not just Walgreens. CVS also announced this week it's pulling out from the Target in Dorchester's Fields Corner by March. The company citing similar reasons as Walgreens for the move.