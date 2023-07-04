Local

Separate truck crashes on I-93 in Boston lead to major traffic delays

Mark Garfinkel

Two separate crashes involving tractor trailers led to traffic delays in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a jackknifed Market Basket truck on Route 93 southbound between Mass. Avenue and Columbia Road shortly before 7a.m. No one was hurt in the crash.

Credit: Mark Garfinkel

Meanwhile, authorities also responded to another crash involving an Amazon tractor-trailer that occurred Route 93 southbound near Savin Hill.

Both incidents led to highway lane closures and major backups for morning drivers.

