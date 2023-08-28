Serious car crash closes I-95 north in North Attleborough

A major car crash closed down the northbound side of Interstate 95 in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, Monday afternoon, police said.

At least two cars were involved in the crash, which caused life-threatening injuries, Massachusetts State Police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt or what caused the crash.

Troopers, firefighters and EMTs on scene, I-95 north in vicinity of Exit 7, North Attleborough, for a crash with life-threatening injuries and entrapment. At least two cars involved. ALL northbound lanes closed. Developing. More info will be provided when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 28, 2023

Footage from the scene showed a black car with major roof damage crushed into the side of the highway alongside a white SUV that had serious front-end damage.

Traffic was passing slowly in the far left lane as first responders worked at the scene.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.