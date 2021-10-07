Local

car crash

Serious Crash on I-495 in Hopkinton, Highway to Close for Medical Helicopter

By Asher Klein

Wreckage from a car crash in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A crash in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, is temporarily closing Interstate 495 near Exit 55 Thursday afternoon.

A medical helicopter is being brought in, prompting the highway to be closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear, and it wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt.

Aerial footage showed wreckage in the woods near the highway.

Local

This article will be updated when more information is available.

