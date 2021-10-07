Serious Crash on I-495 in Hopkinton, Highway to Close for Medical Helicopter

A crash in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, is temporarily closing Interstate 495 near Exit 55 Thursday afternoon.

A medical helicopter is being brought in, prompting the highway to be closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Update: northbound and southbound to temporarily close for Medflight. https://t.co/102rNBPNHE — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 7, 2021

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear, and it wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt.

Aerial footage showed wreckage in the woods near the highway.

This article will be updated when more information is available.