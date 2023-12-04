Massachusetts

Serious injuries reported in I-95 crash in Sharon

MassDOT said commuters should expect delays in the area of the crash, Exit 17 on Interstate 95 northbound

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

There was a serious crash on Interstate 95 in Sharon, Massachusetts, on Monday evening that closed one lane of the highway, as well as an off ramp.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said there were serious injuries but did not elaborate on how many or to what extent.

The crash occurred on I-95 northbound at Exit 17. The right lane was closed, as was the Exit 17 off ramp, and MassDOT said commuters should expect delays in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettssharon
