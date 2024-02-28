New Hampshire

Serious multi-vehicle crash reported on I-95 in NH

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 south in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation in the area of Exit 3 near the Portsmouth-Greenland line

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Lane closures are in effect southbound and the high-speed lane northbound might be shut down as well, NHDOT said.

Significant delays should be expected.

