Police: Seven people injured in Dorchester shooting on Saturday morning

Multiple people have been shot in the Dorchester area of Boston on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue at around 7:44 a.m.

BREAKING: 7 people hurt in a shooting in Dorchester. Boston Police say arrests have been made. Victims have non life threatening injuries. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/nZsx56gAl0 — Jeff Saperstone (@JeffNBCBoston) August 26, 2023

Authorities say the people who have been shot have been transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries

Boston Police say arrests have been made and firearms have been recovered.