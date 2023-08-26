dorchester

Police: Seven people injured in Dorchester shooting on Saturday morning

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue at around 7:44 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Multiple people have been shot in the Dorchester area of Boston on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the people who have been shot have been transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries

Boston Police say arrests have been made and firearms have been recovered.

