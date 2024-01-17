Seventh teen arrested in violent attack on Lawrence High School students

A seventh teen has been arrested in a vicious attack on two Lawrence High School students last month that sent both victims to the hospital.

Lawrence police allege that a group of teens descended upon the victims at Sullivan Park, near Lawrence High School, on Dec. 4, 2023, and beat them violently. A family member of one victim said they were also robbed.

Cell phone video shows the attack, which left one victim unconscious on the ground.

Investigators said after the attack that they identified nine people involved. Six were initially arrested. On Wednesday police announced the arrest of a seventh suspect - a 16-year-old. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder.

None of the suspects were publicly identified due to their age.

A group of kids attacked two Lawrence high students at a park near the school on Monday afternoon. Four underage suspects now face felony charges.

Police do not believe this was random but did not say what the motive was or if there is a relationship between the victims and their attackers. The investigation is ongoing.