Tractor-trailer carrying dairy products involved in crash in Bolton, police say

It's unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.

By Anthony Vega

Massachusetts State Police

A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash in Bolton, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 495 north at the ramp to Route 62.

Massachusetts State Police said the trailer was carrying dairy products. The right lane remains closed, said police.

It's unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

