Boston

Several Residents Rescued From Fire in 3-Story Building in Dorchester

There was no immediate word on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Firefighters say they have rescued several residents from a fire in a 3-story building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported around 11:30 a.m. on Mora Street.

The flames have spread to all floors of the building, fire officials said.

Photos from the scene showed smoke pouring from the building and about a half dozen firefighters on the roof battling the blaze.

Fire officials said just before noon that the heavy flames had been knocked down, and two residents were being evaluated by Boston EMS. Crews were continuing to work to extinguish hot spots.

