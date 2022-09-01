Several Serious Injuries in Fatal Brockton Crash

A person died and several others were seriously hurt during a crash Wednesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue, according to the Brockton Police Department. The collision involved pedestrians, vehicles and motorcycles.

Firefighters in Brockton responded to help treat the people who were hurt, and five people were taken to nearby hospitals by EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.