Sewage and stormwater released into Charles, prompting public health warning

People are being warned to temporarily avoid contact with a popular stretch of the Charles River, after stormwater mixed with sewage was released into the river on Tuesday.

Cambridge health officials said the stormwater and sewage release was done on Tuesday between Magazine Park and the Boston University Bridge, and was needed to prevent water backing up into buildings. The release lasted for just over three hours.

People have been urged to avoid close contact with the water from just upstream of the BU Bridge to the Mass. Ave Bridge, until 3 p.m. Thursday. The water poses a risk of exposure to potentially harmful bacteria and other pollutants, like pesticides or fertilizers, health officials said.

Activities that should be avoided for the timebeing include swimming, paddleboarding, boating, fishing and more. Pets should also be kept away from the water.

More information is available form the Cambridge Public Health Department.