Sexual Assaults in Area of UNH Under Investigation

Police at the University of New Hampshire are looking for a male student accused of sexually assaulting two women.

Campus police say they have identified the person allegedly responsible but have not made any arrests.

The man is accused of assaulting two women he met on the dating apps Bumble and Tinder at his off-campus apartment on Madbury Road, police said.

The incidents took place on July 29 and Aug. 7, police said Monday.

Police are searching for any other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-862-1212.