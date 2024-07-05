Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken opens first Mass. location this week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a chain of chicken spots founded by an NBA hall of famer was planning to expand to a location on the North Shore, and now we have learned that it is just about ready to debut.

According to a press release, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken is slated to open at the Northshore Mall in Peabody July 10, with this being the chain's first location in the Greater Boston area--and in Massachusetts.

Big Chicken was founded in 2018 by O'Neal, who played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Cleveland Cavaliers before finishing his career with the Boston Celtics in 2011; the chain offers such items as chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, sliders, tenders, macaroni and cheese, and more.

The website for Big Chicken is at https://www.bigchicken.com/

