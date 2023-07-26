Sharon Durkan wins special election for Boston City Council District 8 seat

Sharon Durkan won a seat on Boston City Council during a special election on Tuesday, and unofficial election results show she had a major lead over her opponent.

Durkan captured 70% of the vote during Tuesday's special election in District 8, leaving Montez Haywood with around 30% of the vote, according to the unofficial results from the city. That works out to 1,968 votes for Durkan, and 824 for Haywood, who is a 43-year-old prosecutor in the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

The District 8 seat will now be filled by Durkan, after it was vacated when Kenzie Bok resigned to become administrator of the Boston Housing Authority. Bok had served on the council since 2019.

Durkan is a 32-year-old political operative who has worked for Mayor Michelle Wu, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and councilors Bok, Ruthzee Louijeune and Josh Zakim. She will serve the remainder of Bok's term, which expires this year.

District 8 includes areas in the city such as the West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Kenmore.