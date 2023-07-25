Local

Boston

Special Boston City Council election being held Tuesday

Sharon Durkin and Montez Haywood are both seeking the District 8 seat vacated by Kenzie Bok

By Marc Fortier

A special election for the open Boston City Council District 8 seat is being held Tuesday.

Polling locations opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. A full list of polling locations in District 8 can be found here.

The election is being held to fill the District 8 vacancy created following the resignation of Kenzie Bok, who stepped down from the seat months ago to become administrator of the Boston Housing Authority. Bok had served on the council since 2019.

The candidates for the seat are Montez Haywood, a 43-year-old prosecutor in the Suffolk District Attorney's Office, and Sharon Durkin, a 32-year-old political operative who has worked for Mayor Michelle Wu, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and councilors Bok, Ruthzee Louijeune and Josh Zakim.

Whoever wins on Tuesday will serve the remainder of Bok's term, which expires this year.

