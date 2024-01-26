Sherborn

Sherborn rollover crash left person trapped in vehicle

A person has been taken by ambulance to a hospital after a rollover crash with an entrapment Friday evening in Sherborn, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

A person was hospitalized after being trapped in a vehicle that rolled over Friday in Sherborn, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Western Avenue. Authorities say a person was freed from the wreckage and transported to a hospital by ambulance.

There was no immediate word on that person's condition, or whether any other people were injured.

Footage from the scene showed a vehicle with severe damage.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

SherbornMassachusettscrash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us