Shocking Photo: Car Crushed by School Bus

A sedan crashed into the rear end of a school bus carrying 13 students

No one appears to have suffered any life-threatening injuries when a Dodge sedan rear-ended a school bus in Bedford, Massachusetts on Monday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., rescuers responded to a crash near 1 MacIntosh Rd. in Bedford, where the sedan had become lodged under a bus carrying 13 elementary school students.

The driver of the sedan, an adult male whose name has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver will likely be cited for several motor vehicle violations, according to Bedford Police. The incident remains under investigation.

Two students on the bus were evaluated for injuries but were released to their parents. Arrangements were made for parents of all students on board to be picked up at the scene of the crash.

