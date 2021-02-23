Shojo to Open in Cambridge's Central Square Area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant in Boston's Chinatown that features inventive takes on Asian food is expanding across the river.

According to a press release, Shojo is planning to open in Cambridge, moving into a space on Mass. Ave. on the eastern edge of Central Square. The email mentions that the new location of the dining spot will offer modern takes on Southeast Asian dishes along with cocktails and Japanese spirits, and that it hopes to open sometime this fall, joining its original location on Tyler Street along with another at Logan Airport.

The person behind Shojo--Brian Moy--also runs Ruckus, a pan-Asian noodle bar in Chinatown that is currently closed for the time being (Shojo in Chinatown is also temporarily closed).

The address for the upcoming Shojo in Cambridge is 425 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. The website for Shojo can be found at https://www.shojoboston.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

