Should People Be Required to Show Proof of Vaccination? Boston Mayoral Candidates Divided

In the race for Boston's next Mayor, where candidates tend to agree on most issues, a clear difference has emerged: whether people should be required to show proof of vaccination, and not just for city employees.

Candidate Michelle Wu adds, "Restaurant workers, in theaters, in other public spaces, especially as the weather grows colder."

Wu and candidate Andrea Campbell, both sitting members of the Boston City Council, are criticizing fellow candidate and Mayor Kim Janey for taking too long to release a vaccine mandate and for not requiring proof of vaccination.

"We are in a public health crisis and it requires us to respond with the appropriate measures to keep our residents safe," Campbell said.

The topic first made headlines last week when Janey invoked slavery and birtherism to explain her opposition. Janey later apologized for those analogies but has doubled down on her stance.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"If opponents want to leave 50% of black residents out from grocery stores and laundromats, that’s on them," Janey said. "For me, I want to focus on getting those residents vaccinated."

Campbell says, "It’s not about discriminating against residents… No, this is about protecting them."

Campbell believes mandates could increase vaccinations by 40% or more among vulnerable populations.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards, a Wu supporter, says she understands equity concerns when it comes to government mandates. But she says you also need to consider the alternative.

"Inaction from the Trump administration resulted in hundreds of thousands of people dying," Edwards said.

Janey says, "You know, I can’t be concerned with what opponents are saying. My priority is about protecting the residents of Boston."

It’s unclear if a vaccine mandate will move the dial on the mayor’s race, but there’s little doubt that with cases rising, pandemic leadership will be a voting issue.