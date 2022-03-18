Shuttle Buses Replace Blue, Green Lines

Shuttle buses are replacing sections of the Blue and Green Lines Friday morning due to power problems, according to the MBTA.

On the Blue Line, shuttle buses are replacing service between Wonderland and Government Center. Commuters should expect delays, the MBTA wrote on Twitter.

Blue Line: Shuttle buses replacing service between Wonderland and Government Center due to a power problem. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 18, 2022

On the Green Line, shuttle buses will operate through the end of service. Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service at Copley, Hynes, Kenmore, St., Mary's St., and Fenway. B Branch Passengers should use Route 57 service at Kenmore for connections to Blandford St and points west.

Green Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing Green Line service at Copley, Hynes, Kenmore, St Marys St, and Fenway. B Branch Passengers should use Route 57 service at Kenmore for connections to Blandford St and points west.https://t.co/mkY0EHYeeB — MBTA (@MBTA) March 18, 2022