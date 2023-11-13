Shuttle buses replacing Red Line service between Ashmont and JFK/UMass

Shuttle buses are replacing MBTA Red Line service between Ashmont and JFK/UMass because of fire department activity, the agency said Monday.

Riders should expect delays in the area and trains may have to wait at stations.

Further details about the nature of the issue were not immediately available, but the MBTA said shortly before 8 p.m. that power crews were making repairs on a track near Ashmont.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.