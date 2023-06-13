Local

allston

Service back to normal along Green Line's B Branch following trolley derailment

Shuttles briefly replaced service Tuesday morning

By Matt Fortin

Service along the Green Line's B Branch has returned to normal, after the trolley derailment that happened Monday at Packard's Corner in Allston.

At the start of service on Tuesday, shuttle buses were to operate between the Kenmore and Washington Street stops of the Green Line's B Branch to allow crews to work on the issue at Packard's Corner, the MBTA announced at around 4:30 a.m. Around an hour later, the MBTA announced that the shuttles were being phased out as regular service began once again.

The T said it expected the shuttles to last about an hour into service. Trolleys run starting at around 5 a.m. from Boston College, and around 5:45 a.m. at Park Street — the two ends of the branch.

A train on the Green Line of the MBTA derailed Monday afternoon near Packard's Corner.

Track conditions appeared to be to blame for Monday's derailment, which was first reported by the MBTA just before 2 p.m. No one was hurt during the incident.

The section of track in question was set to be replaced this summer.

