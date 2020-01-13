Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
KENNEBUNKPORT

Sign Welcoming People to Kennebunkport Has Been Found

The bridge is a popular spot for visitors and tourists to take photos, often with the sign in the background

Police in the Maine town of Kennebunkport say a sign welcoming people to the community has been found.

In a Monday Facebook post, police said the sign “was, unfortunately, taken by those who would rather take that which is not their own.”

On Friday police posted that the “Welcome to Kennebunkport” sign posted off the side of the Lanigan Bridge had gone missing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

food & drink 44 mins ago

Prime, Your Trusted Butcher in Arlington Heights Is Closing

child pornography 50 mins ago

Man to Face Judge for Allegedly Recording Boy in School Locker Room

The bridge is a popular spot for visitors and tourists to take photos, often with the sign in the background.

The sign is made of copper and aluminum and includes an image of the town's skyline. It will be put back up after a touch up.

This article tagged under:

KENNEBUNKPORT
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us