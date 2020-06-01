Silent Vigil, Rally Planned in Boston Amid George Floyd Protests

Two separate events were planned for the Boston area Monday to call for justice following the death of George Floyd.

The events will call for justice and reform following the death of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, igniting rage across the nation.

A "Silent Vigil for Black Lives" will be held at at 5 p.m. at Holy Name Rotary in West Roxbury. Organizers are encouraging attendees to social distance, wear masks and bring signs. More information can be found here.

Boston's District Attorney Rachael Rollins sends powerful message after Boston protests.

Separately, an event organized by Prophetic Resistance of Boston will be held at Grove Hall Mecca in Dorchester will begin at 7 p.m. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

The events come a day after violent protests broke out Sunday night following house of peaceful protests in downtown Boston.

After hours of peaceful protests in Boston, some demonstrators clashed with police officers. A police cruiser was set on fire, and some stores were broken into and looted.

The violence erupted sometime after 9 p.m. after waves of peaceful protesters marched to the State House from across the city. While thousands dispersed, some clashed with police, with authorities reporting bottles and even bricks being thrown at officers.

Over 50 people were arrested, nine officers were taken to the hospital and "many more," were being treated for injuries on the scene of protests that turned violent overnight over the death of George Floyd.