Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Oxford, Massachusetts.

Daniel Ausmus, 73, was last seen around noon on Thursday. He was supposed to be heading for UMass Medical Center in Worcester, but never arrived.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ausmus is 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-987-0156.