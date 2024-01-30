Current, ex-Mass. State Police troopers among 6 arrested in bribery conspiracy scheme

Six people, four of them current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers, have been arrested as part of an alleged bribery conspiracy to give guaranteed passing scores to certain applicants for commercial driver's licenses, or CDLs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

About two dozen drivers have been identified as receiving the licenses, according to U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy, who said his office has referred their names to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, which actually issues the licenses.

"The CDLs were for sale," Levy said at a news conference Tuesday after his agency announced the arrests.

The 74-count indictment alleges a scheme that dates back five years in which drivers who didn't take the test in part or in full or failed it were allowed to pass anyway in exchange for goods or services. Two current state troopers — one a sergeant — and two civilians were arrested Tuesday, while two retired troopers were arrested Monday in Florida, Levy said.

The alleged conspirators texted each other about "the golden handshake" and "the golden treatment," according to the indictment.

The interim superintendent of Massachusetts State Police, Col. John Mawn Jr., released a statement on the investigation: "The Massachusetts State Police demand and expect all members to conduct themselves with integrity, honesty, and in accordance with all federal and state laws and Department policies, rules, and regulations. The Department condemns the actions of the four current and former CDL Unit members as alleged in the federal indictment and our internal affairs investigation. The alleged misconduct of those defendants is the antithesis of and in stark contrast to the values, character, and integrity exhibited by the overwhelming majority of our Troopers every day in service to the public."

The scandal is yet another black eye on the agency, which has been embroiled in a series of scandals in recent years. The department was embroiled in an overtime scandal several years ago that ultimately led to the disbandment of Troop E. As many as 30 state police troopers were caught up in the investigation.