Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Skier Buried in Mount Washington Avalanche Survives

The skier's body was buried about two feet deep and he was unable to move other than to raise his head to breathe.

Mount Washington Avalanche Center/Facebook

A skier survived after getting buried in an avalanche on Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported in a Facebook post that the skier was carried from near the top of Left Gully almost to the floor of Tuckerman Ravine at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The skier lost his skis and poles and when the flow stopped, found himself face down, but with his head near the surface.

His body was buried about two feet deep and he was unable to move other than to raise his head to breathe.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

1 hour ago

2 Hikers Rescued After 1 Lost Shoes, Ran Barefoot in Snow

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Tensions Run High in NH Where Ski Patrol Prioritized Over Educators for COVID Vaccine

The skier's companion sought help and he was rescued.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us