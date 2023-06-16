‘Slow down and move over': Tow truck driver injured in Reading hit-and-run

Police in Reading, Massachusetts, are searching for the person responsible for hitting a parked tow truck driver and then taking off.

The hit-and-run happened Tuesday on King Street, right across from a local school.

The driver, 22-year-old John Koval, said he's lucky to be alive.

"I keep a picture of my family, actually, in my tow truck, and I never thought I'd ever have to look up at it, I'd need it," he said. "But I was happy it was in the truck on Tuesday."

Koval, a tow truck operator at Murray's Towing in Woburn, said he turned on his lights and then got out of his truck to help a man change his tire.

Shortly after, he said a woman in a white SUV, frustrated by the delay, accelerated straight toward him.

"Next thing I know, I hear a beep. I look over my left shoulder and started to hear a horn lay, and gas pedal, and -- right through me," he explained. "I saw her look in the mirror and take right off."

The police report states that the passenger side mirror of a white Honda CRV hit Koval in the back, knocking him into the vehicle on which he was working.

Koval-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance with an injured back and chest.

Neighbors like Cheryl Collins saw the aftermath of the incident.

"The first thing I probably noticed was the ambulance and the fire truck," said Collins. "I can't imagine anybody not stopping."

According to the police report, officers interviewed a woman nearby who owned a vehicle matching a description of the one that sped off.

After her interview with police, they wrote the following:

"She stated that she drove through that small passing approximately in the same time frame. She states that she did not hear, feel or see anyone get hit with her car. She states that she doesn't remember going through there but it could've happened."

As of Thursday, no charges had been filed.

Koval said he is waiting on his dashboard camera video to be developed to assist police in their investigation.

In the meantime, he wants the incident to be a reminder to all drivers on the road.

"I know it's an inconvenience when tow trucks and emergency vehicles are in the road, but everybody is somebody's kid, everybody's somebody's brother, sister," he said. "I feel like the best thing to do is anytime you see any kind of lights that are flashing at you, is slow down and move over."

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Reading Police Department for an update on its investigation Thursday. Deputy Chief Christine Amendola said an update would be provided on Friday.