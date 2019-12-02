Slow-Moving Storm Slams Region With Snow, Rain

The relentless, slow-moving storm continues to slam New England with rain and a wintry mix after it blanketed the region with snow.

Numerous communities are waking up to slush after rain moved into the region following the overnight snow. It's going to be a wet morning commute for drivers near Boston, but it’s still somewhat snowy with slippery spots outside of I-495 so you're going to want to take extra precautions on the roads.

As long as road crews stay active, we should avoid major issues.

The light wintry mix will continue for much of the day Monday, thanks in part to the mild wind blowing in over the ocean. Gusts there are exceeding 40 mph.

Chilly air will return, even at the coast, when that wind's direction changes and it comes from the north, inviting the opportunity for another burst of snow tonight and early Tuesday.

Several inches of snow will come with that final burst, especially in Eastern New England. For Boston and the coast, the Tuesday morning commute will be more wintry than Monday’s.

The end of Tuesday's snow and rain leads into a quieter mid-week, before another batch of chilly air arrives next weekend.