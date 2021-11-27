Small Business Saturday 2021: Where to ‘Shop Small' in Boston

Hundreds of stores in Boston are expecting an increase of shoppers this weekend on Small Business Saturday.

Nearly half of Americans plan to hit the stores and spend an average of more the $300 on the second largest shopping holiday of the year, according to a new report.

Although Black Friday is the largest shopping holiday with an estimate 108 million Americans cashing in on deals this year, the National Retail Federation reports an estimated 58.1 million shoppers plan to “shop small” on Saturday.

“We’re expecting another record-breaking holiday season this year and Thanksgiving weekend will play a major role as it always has,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.

The Retailers of Massachusetts predicts a six percent increase in holiday sales in 2021 and launched a #BuyInMA campaign to push residents to spend more at small businesses throughout the state.

“The local retail shops and restaurants across the Commonwealth are what help make our communities so vibrant and unique,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said in a statement. “Shopping local is more important than ever, as we all work to recover from the challenges of the past two years.”

From clothing stores to novelty shops, here are some of the most popular shops in Boston participating in Small Business Saturday, according to American Express.

Spartan Race (apparel and accessories) Black Ink (gifts, novelty items and souvenirs store) Christmas in Boston (gifts, novelty items and souvenirs store) Old North Gift Shop gifts, novelty items and souvenirs store) Rugg Road Paper (gifts, novelty items and souvenirs store) Le Labo (cosmetics) Brattle Book Shop (bookstore) E B Horn Co (jewelry, clock and watch store) Mgh The General Store Yaw (general merchandise store) Longchamp Boston (women’s accessories store)

Click here for a full list of Boston stores participating in Small Business Saturday.