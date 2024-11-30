Small Business Saturday looks to support local shops

The holiday season is now in full swing and people are expected to spend a lot of money this year.

The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend up to $989 billion in November and December, a 3.5% rise from last year.

But Black Friday itself has changed, you don't see the hype as in years gone by thanks to deals being spread out, online options and less aggressive hours.

Still, 130 million Americans were expected to shop in U.S. stores and online on Black Friday.

On Saturday, the focus shifts to small businesses, a tradition dating back to 2010 that encourages people to support local shops.

Last year, shoppers spent $17 billion on small businesses on this day.

Tracking shoppers has shown their changing habits over the years as they see more options than ever before.

"Shoppers are kind of doing online and in person in tandem. So they're researching online then coming to the mall to try it" said Lexxie Pitcher, who was shopping at the North Shore Mall on Friday.

Small businesses are expected to be very active today, including those on Newbury Street in Boston.