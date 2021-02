A small fire was extinguished at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds Saturday morning.

The fire was inside the building on High Street and was put out by Dedham firefighters, the office reported on Twitter.

The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds wants to thank @DedhamFire for their hard work this morning putting out a small fire at the Registry building. The Registry will be open for business Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/fBJIZj6icy — Norfolk Deeds (@NorfolkDeeds) February 6, 2021

The cause of the fire and damage it may have caused is unclear.

The Registry said it would reopen for business on Monday.