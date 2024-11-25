Boston

SNEAK PEEK: New holiday pop-up bar opening at View Boston atop the Prudential Center

The Stratus Winter Oasis launches on Wednesday and will be open through January

Photos by Derrick Zellmann

A new holiday pop-up bar is opening this week at View Boston, high atop the Prudential Center.

The Stratus Winter Oasis at View Boston launches on Wednesday and will be open through January. The cocktail bar is adorned with iridescene features, the glass walls are lined with crystal beading, and white evergreen trees give the room a cozy feel. And of course, you can take in the views of the city below.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here's a sneak peek at the space itself (photos courtesy of Derrick Zellman):

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

And here's a look at the exclusive holiday cocktail lineup:

  • Winter Warmer: warm mulled wine (based on a traditional German recipe) 
  • Blanco Bear: blanco tequila, blood orange, vanilla, agave, lime (Blanco tequila meets polar bear -- this is a winter themed blood orange and vanilla margarita) 
  • Candy Cane Forest: pistachio liqueur, mint, cherry (inspired by scents from childhood memories and a storyline from one of our favorite Christmas movies!) 
  • Papa Noel: rye whiskey, absinthe, peychaud’s, lemon, smoke (experience New Orleans’ Santa Claus through the lens of one of the city's original classic cocktails, a smokey Sazerac)
  • Snow Miser: gin, lemon, blueberry, soda (inspired by the classic holiday character, this cocktail leans into everything frosty & blue just like its namesake) 
  • Yuletide Snack: rum, milk, coconut, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg (inspired by milk and cookies left out for Santa, this decadent treat borrows from international holiday traditions)

More holiday stories

Travel 51 mins ago

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful. These tips can make it easier

Travel 18 hours ago

Thanksgiving travel this year could set a new record, AAA says

Weather 22 hours ago

Forecasts warn of possible winter storms across US during Thanksgiving week

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us