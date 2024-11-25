SNEAK PEEK: New holiday pop-up bar opening at View Boston atop the Prudential Center

A new holiday pop-up bar is opening this week at View Boston, high atop the Prudential Center.
The Stratus Winter Oasis at View Boston launches on Wednesday and will be open through January. The cocktail bar is adorned with iridescene features, the glass walls are lined with crystal beading, and white evergreen trees give the room a cozy feel. And of course, you can take in the views of the city below.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Here's a sneak peek at the space itself (photos courtesy of Derrick Zellman):
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
And here's a look at the exclusive holiday cocktail lineup:
- Winter Warmer: warm mulled wine (based on a traditional German recipe)
- Blanco Bear: blanco tequila, blood orange, vanilla, agave, lime (Blanco tequila meets polar bear -- this is a winter themed blood orange and vanilla margarita)
- Candy Cane Forest: pistachio liqueur, mint, cherry (inspired by scents from childhood memories and a storyline from one of our favorite Christmas movies!)
- Papa Noel: rye whiskey, absinthe, peychaud’s, lemon, smoke (experience New Orleans’ Santa Claus through the lens of one of the city's original classic cocktails, a smokey Sazerac)
- Snow Miser: gin, lemon, blueberry, soda (inspired by the classic holiday character, this cocktail leans into everything frosty & blue just like its namesake)
- Yuletide Snack: rum, milk, coconut, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg (inspired by milk and cookies left out for Santa, this decadent treat borrows from international holiday traditions)