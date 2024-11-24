Thanksgiving travel this year could set a new record, AAA says

Holiday travel is in full swing ahead of Thanksgiving this Thursday. From the road to the sky, millions will be on the move and some already are.

Nearly 80 million Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. Triple A says that will be a new record.

The Massachusetts Port Authority says they are ready for the influx of passengers here. They've added extra staff and are reminding people to give themselves extra time to get through security.

If you're flying, unfortunately booking data shows people are paying about 3% more for domestic flights this year.

The best time to hit the road is Thanksgiving Day, when of course many people are already at their destinations. If you can't do that, AAA recommends leaving very early -- before 8 or 9 a.m. The worst days to travel this week are Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Thanksgiving is a little unique in that it’s not a leisure holiday, it’s a family holiday. So people move things around and make it happen no matter what," said Mark Schieldrop, a senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. "These days, people are really making a point to spend a lot of time with their family, really focus on those experiences rather than the things in our lives. So that’s really been keeping travel strong across the board.”

All eyes will be on the weather forecast, with possible rain or even snow in some parts of New England -- just another thing for commuters to keep in mind.