winter storm

Will we get snow? It's what everyone in Boston wants to know

At the Nashoba Valley Ski Area, they’re hoping the storm coming late Wednesday and into Thursday is an omen of things to come this winter

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

We drove around the Boston area Tuesday, ahead of the first winter storm of the season, and found plenty of anticipation.

Snow is already on the ground at the Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford.

“The weather can do just about anything, but we always hope for the best,” said Al Fletcher, of Nashoba Valley.

With Christmas several weeks away, lots of people are still trying to pick out a tree. The first storm is helping to put them in the holiday mood.

“Last year was mild. We tend to go through cycles, so I’m thinking this year might be long and cold,” one man said.

At McKay Hardware in Westford, shovels are popular and so is the ice melt.

“Some people are glad to see we’re getting snow. Some people would rather just have no snow at all,” said Joel Gagne at McKay Hardware.

At Nashoba Valley, they’re hoping this storm is an omen of things to come.

“We’ll see how we do with snowmaking and what the storm will bring, and it looks like cold air on the backside so we’ll get back to the snowmaking routine,” Fletcher said.

Places like Nashoba Valley couldn’t survive without snowmaking. They typically make about two feet of snow every season.

