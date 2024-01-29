Weather

Snow causes dozens of school closures, delays in Mass., makes for messy morning commute

Some areas have received half a foot of a snow as a result of the long-duration storm

By Alysha Palumbo and Munashe Kwangwari

This is not a large accumulation snowstorm, but it's the fact that it's been hovering around the the freezing mark.

So throughout the day Sunday and overnight we’ve had a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

In central Massachusetts, the rain started Sunday morning and switched over to snow much earlier than anticipated.

So you've got a heavy, wet layer of snow on the ground, followed by freezing rain, then more snow. The roads are slick – even the ones that have been plowed – because the snow is really sticking to the pavement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Fitchburg was one of the first communities to cancel school for Monday. Worcester is also canceled, and dozens of other communities have closed or have delays.

Fortunately, the most impactful part of the storm is already over.

The snow has tapered to flurries, so we should see some improvement here as the morning goes on.

On Interstate 95 as of 5 a.m., there are sloppy road conditions but things aren't looking too bad for commuters. Some areas were hit harder, however, and Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say they have received reports of snowy and icy conditions on several roadways, including the Massachusetts Turnpike. That's why they increased the amount of trucks and equipment they have patrolling the roads.

There have also been reports of trouble sports along the Route 2 and Route 3 corridors.

Further to the southeast, temperatures are above freezing and road conditions are much better.

More stories about the snowstorm

forecast 49 mins ago

Snow continues to fall in Mass. Monday, impacting morning commute: Watch live storm coverage

snow 15 hours ago

Snowfall totals: How much have Mass., NH gotten so far?

This article tagged under:

Weather
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us