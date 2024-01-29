Snow causes dozens of school closures, delays in Mass., makes for messy morning commute

This is not a large accumulation snowstorm, but it's the fact that it's been hovering around the the freezing mark.

So throughout the day Sunday and overnight we’ve had a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

In central Massachusetts, the rain started Sunday morning and switched over to snow much earlier than anticipated.

So you've got a heavy, wet layer of snow on the ground, followed by freezing rain, then more snow. The roads are slick – even the ones that have been plowed – because the snow is really sticking to the pavement.

Fitchburg was one of the first communities to cancel school for Monday. Worcester is also canceled, and dozens of other communities have closed or have delays.

Fortunately, the most impactful part of the storm is already over.

The snow has tapered to flurries, so we should see some improvement here as the morning goes on.

On Interstate 95 as of 5 a.m., there are sloppy road conditions but things aren't looking too bad for commuters. Some areas were hit harder, however, and Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say they have received reports of snowy and icy conditions on several roadways, including the Massachusetts Turnpike. That's why they increased the amount of trucks and equipment they have patrolling the roads.

Crews are out clearing roadways today. Remember to go slow, never pass a plow truck on the right, and to leave plenty of room for snow and ice vehicles to clear the road. #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/wLWVmTRcFT — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 29, 2024

There have also been reports of trouble sports along the Route 2 and Route 3 corridors.

Further to the southeast, temperatures are above freezing and road conditions are much better.