Snowfall totals: How much have we gotten so far?

Some areas of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have already received snow on Sunday afternoon in what is expected to be a storm that will bring both rain and heavy snow to the region.

See all the weather alerts here.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Worcester 2''

Fiskdale 2''

Plainfield 2''

Southwick 1.8''

Paxton 1.8''

Westfield 1.5''

Westborough 1.5''

Charlton 1.3''

Shrewsbury 1.3''

Chicopee 1.2''

Sterling 1.1''

Savoy 1.1''

Westhampton 1''

Connecticut

Colebrook 3''

Avon 3''

Torrington 2''

New Hartford 2''

Bristol 2''

West Hartford 1.8''

Tolland 1.5''

Simsbury 1.5''

Staffordville 1.4''

East Windsor 1.3''

Bradley Airport 1.3''

Enfield 1''

Andover 1''

Hartford 1''

Wethersfield 1''

Windsor 1''

Rhode Island

Harrisville 1.5''