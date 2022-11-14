Local

Caribou

Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England

This week's weather is a pretty major departures from the recent high temperatures the region has enjoyed

By Matt Fortin

Snow on the ground in northern Maine
NWS Caribou

It's that time of the year.

Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine.

A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground.

Workers at the National Weather Service reported slick conditions amid the wintery blast that rolled through Sunday evening.

This is likely just a preview of what's to come for many New Englanders this week, since snow is for predicted parts of the region later.

3.5 inches of snow fell in the Caribou area.

