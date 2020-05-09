Local

Snow in May? It’s Not the First Time

Here's when we've had our latest snowfall in some New England cities

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yes, we have had snow in May before across New England. 

After last weekend's 70 to 80 degree temperatures, we were probably wishing for an early start to summer as our work-from-home guidelines are in place. But of course Mother Nature has a sense of humor on Mother's Day weekend! 

We have snow accumulation reported all across New England on this Saturday. Snow totals so far: 

West Arlington, VT — 8.8"
East Barre, VT — 4.8"
Berlin, NH — 4.3"
Lancaster, NH — 4.0"
Weld, ME — 2.0"
Bridgton, ME — 2.0"
Worcester, VT — 1.0"
Lexondale, MA — 0.2"

These snow totals do push the record for latest snowfall on record. Here are some dates for cities across New England:

Concord, NH — May 11, 1945
Worcester, MA — May 11, 1945
Providence, RI — May 10, 1977
Hartford, CT — April 25, 1971

Boston has also had May snows before. So far, no snow has actually accumulated in the city. Here are the latest snow dates on record for Boston:

May 10, 1977 — 0.5"
May 8, 1938 — 0.9"
April 29, 1987 — 0.9"
April 28, 1987 — 3.2"
April 27, 1993 — 2.1"

The snow showers continue across northern New Hampshire and eastern Maine today. Other than some wet snowflakes, spotty pop up showers will develop across southern New England. We remain cold and windy, with some improvement for Mother's Day. 

